Clear

A rainy & cooler Sunday

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 11:12 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:12 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s.
