Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
A rainy & cooler Sunday
A rainy & cooler Sunday
Posted: Sep 22, 2019 11:12 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 11:12 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69°
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Maryville
Few Clouds
70°
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
69°
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
68°
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
65°
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
MSHP: Man life-flighted to hospital after crashing motorcycle into barbed wire fence
Two injured after car goes airborne, overturns in Nodaway County
30-year-old man arrested in Highway 59 standoff
KQ2's coverage of Southside Fall Festival Parade to replay twice
Police give all clear after reported bomb threat at Altec Industries
Driver refuses medical treatment after truck overturns on Highway 36
Numerous rock trucks in Mound City cause noisy nuisance
WATCH LIVE: 31st annual South Side Fall Festival parade
One dead, two injured in crash in northern Nodaway county
WATCH: Mayor gives KQ2's Mike Bracciano key to the city
Community Events