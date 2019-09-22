Speech to Text for Savannah top Lafayette in MEC showdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

irish hosting savannah... lafayette and savannah.. on the irish's homecoming.. savages won last year 65-28.. === irish seeking revenge this time around...=== opening drive for savannah.. chase spoonemore keeps it on the option.. picks up the first down.. the qb puts up more than 300 yards in total offense for savannah tonight.. === and then he takes it to the house... spoonemore down the sideline.. touchdown savannah.. 7-0 lead in this one..=== ensuing lafayette drive... daeton mcgaughy... to gabe cannon.. makes a few men miss.. and he gets the irish into savannah territory...=== two plays later though.. mcgaughy's pass sails.. and it's picked off by blayne nelson... savages stop lafayette...== but eric mcdowell's crew locks it down on defense..== fourth down.. high snap deep in their own end.. goes over the savannah punter's head... and goes out the back of the endzone.. for a safety.. it's 7-2 savannah still leading...=== later in the first quarter.. turnovers hurt momentum for both teams early.. and spoonemore's pass picked off by derrick may...=== it's 7-2 at the end of one.. and its back and forth... savannah oulls away down the stretch... over at