Mid-Buchanan defeats North Platte in KCI showdown

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 12:22 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

big way.. one team was able to bounce back.. the other.. had a tough night..=== late in the first half.. mid-buchanan looking to add to an already big 28-6 lead... javon noyes finds tj runyan on the sideline..=== the dragons looking to strike before the half..=== later.. noyes scrambling around.. looking for a place to go and hits a diving drew russell in the endzone.. dragons take a 34-6 lead into the break..=== coming out of the half.. the dragons defense shuts down the panther offense.. a gang of dragons swallows it up..=== then... its tj runyan once again.. now on the ground and he has a lot of green grass ahead of him.. he'll take this one to the house... the dragons extend their lead.. on the way to a big bounce back win over north platte... final score..53-6
After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s.
