Speech to Text for Mid-Buchanan defeats North Platte in KCI showdown

big way.. one team was able to bounce back.. the other.. had a tough night..=== late in the first half.. mid-buchanan looking to add to an already big 28-6 lead... javon noyes finds tj runyan on the sideline..=== the dragons looking to strike before the half..=== later.. noyes scrambling around.. looking for a place to go and hits a diving drew russell in the endzone.. dragons take a 34-6 lead into the break..=== coming out of the half.. the dragons defense shuts down the panther offense.. a gang of dragons swallows it up..=== then... its tj runyan once again.. now on the ground and he has a lot of green grass ahead of him.. he'll take this one to the house... the dragons extend their lead.. on the way to a big bounce back win over north platte... final score..53-6