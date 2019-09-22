Speech to Text for North Andrew takes care of business against Osceola

70 points per game... tonight.. the cardinals put up numbers.. and the defense shut things down... first play -- jaden baker to clayton linville 46 yard tdsecond play -- 2 yard td carson thomas 14-0third play -- 68 yard td hayden ecker 20-0 fourth play -- thomas has the ball knocked loose and killian halloran falls on it for the indians...fifth play -- and leads to this hunter noakes 8 yard rush td 28- 66th play--- baker 13 yard run 34-6 (sot )