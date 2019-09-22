Speech to Text for Anderson Auto Group play of the Week

you voted all week... and here's this week's anderson auto group play of the week.. in bishop leblond's victory over veritas christian last friday quarterback landon gardner to hunter heck on the sideline for the touchdown... that's our anderson autogroup play of the week... next week's voting begins on monday.. and you'll have a chance to choose your favorite play by going to kq2.com and clicking the play of the week tab.. voting ends every friday at noon... it's