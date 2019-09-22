Speech to Text for Trotter Interception play

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

high school.. on homecoming.. indians hosting truman...=== second quarter... central down 27-6..=== truman driving... carter brown from the shadow of his own endzone.. hits his receiver... to the move the ball...=== fast forward in the drive... brown fakes the handoff.. i bite on it.. rolls to his right... but quentin trotter making the pick on the sideline.. one more time.. trotter.. getting the foot down..=== and oh my.. there's the turnover chain... === ensuing drive with about a minute left in the half... trotter drops back.. scrambles... comes back to his left.. gets the first down.. and wisely gets out of bounds to stop the clock...== that play and a few more yards.. sets up this field goal.. for central.. to make it 27-9 truman heading into the break... but truman distances themselves in the second half.. winning