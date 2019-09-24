Clear

SJFD and MWSU partnership

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 9:57 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 9:57 AM
Posted By: Max Moore

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brooke anderson has more... << the search is location of st. joseph fire department's new fire station building... "we're kind of excited about that."the prime spot located at missouri western...the two have partnered together, bringing forth a 99-year lease agreement to construct the new station, before city council on monday night...for a first reading."they have chosen this locations as a prime location that's best for them, and it allows the university to have a safety net so to speak a little bit closer to our students and our faculty."but the agreement wouldn't just be a win for the fire department. western wants to construct a new campus police station...alonside the new fire building."currently our police department on campus operates in the student union - in blum center. they're really stretched for space, so this will allow them their facility - their own facility that will allow them to do additional things and allow them to do addition responsibilities."the fire department is hoping to move station 8 here from it's current location near 33rd and mitchell...to just a few miles east. still on mitchell avenue...across from the missouri wetern campus...and near the i-29 overpass."i think we're going to get close to 8 to 10 acres which will allow us for some expansion." if the bill is passed before council, the department would like to add a maintanence building and a training tower somewhere down the line.for now, they're hoping modot can start clearing dirt by winter. "and if we can get that done, if weather allows it'll be able to settle and we could construction next - next summer."brooke anderson, kq2 news.>> the bill goes for a second reading and a vote at the next city council meeting on monday, october 7th. the university says after the council meeting, it's board of governer's will also get together to discuss the agreement.
