Officials host an open house for local juvenile offender program

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 11:06 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 11:06 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

county academy is inviting the public to come and look around... the academy -- located next to the juvenile justice detention center -- is a residential program that houses low-risk youth... who need a little help getting back on the right track... the academy just upgraded its dorm facilities for boys and young men -- including new showers, beds, and floors... academy director -- dan sharp -- says he hopes that providing the youth with a clean, fresh, positive space -- will boost the overall health of the academy. (dan sharp, director of buch co academy: ) the project which took 100 days to complete -- is open today from 11-3 p-m for the public to come tour... its located on green acres road behind the north shoppes...
A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday bringing the threat for thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. Much of the day, however, will be dry with the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 80s with a mostly sunny sky.
