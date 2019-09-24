Speech to Text for Officials host an open house for local juvenile offender program

county academy is inviting the public to come and look around... the academy -- located next to the juvenile justice detention center -- is a residential program that houses low-risk youth... who need a little help getting back on the right track... the academy just upgraded its dorm facilities for boys and young men -- including new showers, beds, and floors... academy director -- dan sharp -- says he hopes that providing the youth with a clean, fresh, positive space -- will boost the overall health of the academy. (dan sharp, director of buch co academy: ) the project which took 100 days to complete -- is open today from 11-3 p-m for the public to come tour... its located on green acres road behind the north shoppes...