Clear

A fall like Wednesday forecast

A fall like Wednesday forecast

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 2:49 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 2:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 88°
The weather is going to be nice Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. By Friday and into the weekend, more rain is forecast with seasonable temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events