Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Griffons soccer team adds new teammate
Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:25 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 4:25 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
80°
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82°
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Savannah
Broken Clouds
80°
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
77°
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
The weather is going to be nice Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. By Friday and into the weekend, more rain is forecast with seasonable temperatures.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Police: One dead after car strikes tree on Lovers Lane
Police identify woman who died in Monday night crash
Flooding closes Highway 59 near Atchison, Kansas
Sheriff: Driver falls asleep, car struck by train near Atchison, Kansas
Savannah man injured in Tuesday morning crash
Woman shares her story during NICU Awareness Month
The FDA expands recall of blood pressure drugs again
Missouri River on the rise, flooding closes roads in Missouri, Kansas
Soldier at Fort Riley, Kansas charged with distributing instructions for bombs
Man critically injured in Doniphan County fight
Community Events