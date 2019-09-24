Clear
Griffons soccer team adds new teammate

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:34 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 4:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

definitely a historic day and Griffin soccer soccer team signed its newest edition Friday nine year old Savannah a partnership with Team impact and nonprofit connect and children facing serious and chronic illnesses Savannah became the first member of the Griffins Make You official Griffin tonight it's amazing Savannah was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes 2 years ago changing many different facets of her life we just learned a new way of life and and you know having to basically you know this is a full-time job 24 hours and and so yeah it's been tough but you know we make it through every day's a little different so we just get through and push through and as a team and she signed her letter-of-intent in front of her family and new teammates are going through a struggle battling through that teaching all of us how to overcome such a struggle knows that she can do anything anything she puts her mind to whatever she's being faced with about her life that she can accomplish anything Savannah made her Griffin's debut Friday night and for the next two years Savannah will be a member of the team before this group will always be a griffin it's incredible to welcome a teammate was Savannah to our program is administered great opportunity not only for the program but for all the players to be able to be a part of it than just going to be a part of her life
The weather is going to be nice Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. By Friday and into the weekend, more rain is forecast with seasonable temperatures.
