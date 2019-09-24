Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

9-24 Play of the Week 1

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 4:52 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
The weather is going to be nice Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the 70s and 80s and plenty of sunshine. By Friday and into the weekend, more rain is forecast with seasonable temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events