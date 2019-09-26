Speech to Text for Benton tops Lafayette in soccer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

City southside been hosting Lafayette in a Crosstown rivalry at sports field yesterday afternoon first time this has been on the offensive for lot of the first 40 minutes Carlos with a feud with shots on goal in the first half and then they get it later on the first-half still nil-nil Benton attacking lock it gets the header to try to keep it out of the net right here in Ben puts it right back in the back of the neck go up one Neil the Cardinals going to win yesterday afternoon by finals