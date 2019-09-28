Clear

More rain possible on Sunday

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 8:10 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 8:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
On Saturday, scattered thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and once again some of these could be on the strong-side. The best chance for severe weather on Saturday will be along and south of Highway 36.
