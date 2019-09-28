Speech to Text for BEARCATS ROLL UCO

big day for the northwest missouri state football team as central oklahoma came to town on family day....and the game was interuppted by thunderstorms... beyond the rain bearcat stadium was the place to be... we start in the first quarter with this nice pass from quartrback braden wright to running back justin rankin down the sideline...the bearcats starting out fast in this one....====uco trying to respond on their next drive... but the bearcat defense just too much to handle as bronco quarterback keats calhoon gets flushed out and taken down .... =====on the next drive... northwest would have the ball on the 20 yard line..its a quarterback keeper by wright... he would have a big game throwing for over 300 yards... and four touchdowns...====as we said the weather did playe a part in this game...there was a three hour weather delay because of lighting...====but that didnt matter..the bearcats rolled the broncos in this one 59-10...and we heard from the team after the game... the missouri western