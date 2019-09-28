Speech to Text for saturday night top stories

recovering tonight after police say water rescue teams pulled him from the missouri river... good evening...i'm ron johnson. and, i'm brooke anderson. the st, joseph police department says they responded to a check well- being around 12:30 this afternoon...where they found a man in the missouri river. the fire department was called in to assist with the rescue... officials say they pulled the man from the water around 12:40, just south of the old casino location -- which is just west of the robidoux landing playhouse in downtown. police do not know his condition at this time... a home is completely damaged tonight after it went up in flames earlier this evening... st. joseph fire crews responded to the 66-hundred block of brown street just before 7:30 tonight. luckily, no injuries were reported. it's unclear whether the home was vacant or not but crews say no one was in the structure at the time of the fire. no word on the cause at this time. some storms blowing through our area today... and cooler temps finally making it feel like fall! here's mike bracciano with a closer look at the forecast...<<heavy rain has fallen across northeast kansas and northwest missouri friday night and saturday. some areas saw anywhere between 2 to 5 inches of rain. we will have some drying out across the area but there is another disturbance that will bring us another chance for showers and thunderstorms sunday morning.>>