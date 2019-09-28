Speech to Text for MWSU ROLLS NSU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

football team traveling down to talehquah oklahoma today looking for a good bounce back win..and also having to deal with some weather.. northeastern state... haven't won a game yet this year... taking on a griffons squad looking for a bounce back after last week====early first... griffons punt pins the riverhawks and a high snap results in safety and the griffons go up 2-0... ==== later in the first... griffons looking for a splashwyatt steigerwald looking down the field and finds kyle berry all lone... touchdown griffons... 9-0 missouri western...==== still in the first...9-6 griffons on a tear little bit of tricky from the griffons... and steigerwald ends up the ball and hits the big tight end eldrick joyce... ===16-6 griffons====it's 30-9 after one and big reason for that... griffons get a running game going this week especially with markel smith... he finishes with 112 yards and four touchdowns...====griffons blow the doors off this one and win by a final score of 58-23====kq2's chris roush with more from tahlequah oklahoma