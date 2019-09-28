Clear

LAFAYETTE ROLLS CARNAHAN

Posted: Sep 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

about college football..we on the north side..lafayette was center stage playing carnahan today.... carnahan cougars making the trip from st louis to take on the irish this afternoon... ===cougars getting the chance to score first but brian estes for lafayette with the sack. not gonna let that happen===1 play later the cougars fumble the hand off and estes right there to recover in the end zone... irish up 6-0 and they are just getting started.===daeton mcgaughy drops back and finds derrick may midfield, and he'll run it in.... the score 12-0 in the first half of the first quarter. =====other lafayette playes like taylor bledsoe waiting to get in on the action also..==== but don't worry, mcgaughy spots bledsoe clear down field and he is wide open. that puts lafayette up 22-0 still in the first. the final in this one 63-0
