Speech to Text for LAFAYETTE ROLLS CARNAHAN

about college football..we on the north side..lafayette was center stage playing carnahan today.... carnahan cougars making the trip from st louis to take on the irish this afternoon... ===cougars getting the chance to score first but brian estes for lafayette with the sack. not gonna let that happen===1 play later the cougars fumble the hand off and estes right there to recover in the end zone... irish up 6-0 and they are just getting started.===daeton mcgaughy drops back and finds derrick may midfield, and he'll run it in.... the score 12-0 in the first half of the first quarter. =====other lafayette playes like taylor bledsoe waiting to get in on the action also..==== but don't worry, mcgaughy spots bledsoe clear down field and he is wide open. that puts lafayette up 22-0 still in the first. the final in this one 63-0