Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
A cloudy but warmer Sunday
A cloudy but warmer Sunday
Posted: Sep 29, 2019 11:03 AM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
72°
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
66°
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
72°
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
71°
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
69°
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Another disturbance pushed through Sunday morning and we'll finally see some drying out with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as our winds pick up from the south, allowing temperatures to go up into the lower 80s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Woman struck and killed after falling out of window of car that struck her
Fire destroys St. Joseph home Saturday evening
Police: Man pulled from Missouri River Saturday afternoon
Concerns growing after multiple accidents at one intersection
Man charged in August officer-involved shooting
KBI arrests three people connected to weekend fight in Doniphan County
Man life-flighted after vehicle rolls over him
St. Joseph Police investigate overnight shooting
Thieves steal 50,000 apples from an Indiana orchard
Police identify woman who died in Monday night crash
Community Events