Speech to Text for Dragons make a statement against Hamilton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out in dragons won the playoff meeting between the two last year.. and mid-buch comes out of the gate rolling...=== quarterback javan noyes... to caiden bailey for the first down..=== later on the dragons opening drive... in the red zone... noyes eludes a would-be tackle... runs over a defender.. gets in for six.. pat good.. 7-0 mid- buchanan...=== later in the first.. dragons driving.. noyes drops back.. kevin williams comes up with interception for the hornets... but mid-buch leads 14-0 after 1...=== fast forward to the end of first half.. it's 28-0 mid-buch... hamilton driving... ryan cook scrambling... throws on the run.. and tj runyan picks it off... he had a big day on offense scoring three rushing touchdowns and adding in this pick... it's 28-0 at the break...=== first play of the second half.. javan noyes.. keeps it himself.. and goes 62 yards for the score.. and that's it.. thunderstorms