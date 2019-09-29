Speech to Text for Lathrop tops West Platte

lawson's opponent next week... lathrop taking on west platte in weston...===this one..just like the last game.. -------lopsided--------===west platte's dublin carnahan attempts to hand it off.. loose..and lathrop recovers the fumble..in blue jay territory already up 6-0..==== next play..blake gordon..takes it and makes it..touchdown mules..take a 12-0 advantage just two minutes in..====the mules get the ball back and goes with a quick snap.. catches the camera man off guard but able to catch up to a shifty tyler paul...===mules ahead big and looking to add more..===caden radon takes the hand off...puts a couple of moves on some defenders..finds his way into the endzone... lathrop pouring it on in the first quarter..=== last but not least tanner dalinghaus caps it off with a big touchdown run to extend the lead and help lead lathrop to a 47-0 victory over the blue jays...