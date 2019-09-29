Clear

Lathrop tops West Platte

Lathrop tops West Platte

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Lathrop tops West Platte

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lawson's opponent next week... lathrop taking on west platte in weston...===this one..just like the last game.. -------lopsided--------===west platte's dublin carnahan attempts to hand it off.. loose..and lathrop recovers the fumble..in blue jay territory already up 6-0..==== next play..blake gordon..takes it and makes it..touchdown mules..take a 12-0 advantage just two minutes in..====the mules get the ball back and goes with a quick snap.. catches the camera man off guard but able to catch up to a shifty tyler paul...===mules ahead big and looking to add more..===caden radon takes the hand off...puts a couple of moves on some defenders..finds his way into the endzone... lathrop pouring it on in the first quarter..=== last but not least tanner dalinghaus caps it off with a big touchdown run to extend the lead and help lead lathrop to a 47-0 victory over the blue jays...
Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Another disturbance pushed through Sunday morning and we'll finally see some drying out with cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer as our winds pick up from the south, allowing temperatures to go up into the lower 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events