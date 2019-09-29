Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
More rain chances & cooler temperatures this week
More rain chances & cooler temperatures this week
Posted: Sep 29, 2019 9:02 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
77°
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
75°
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
77°
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
76°
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Fairfax
Few Clouds
77°
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of the upcoming work week.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Fire destroys St. Joseph home Saturday evening
Doniphan County fight victim pronounced dead
Police: Man pulled from Missouri River Saturday afternoon
Woman struck and killed after falling out of window of car that struck her
Concerns growing after multiple accidents at one intersection
Man life-flighted after vehicle rolls over him
KBI arrests three people connected to weekend fight in Doniphan County
Humans can get tuberculosis from deer, the CDC says
Man charged in August officer-involved shooting
FDA cautions against feeding your dog this food after a sample shows salmonella
Community Events