Pattonsburg tops Stanberry

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:20 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

off pattonsburg.. pattonsburg ready to take on stanberry... ===first drive for the panthers...steven willhite... moving to his right...finds kaden koch...who takes it 60 yards for the first points of the game...===panthers ready to kickoff...but they pull a little trickery on the bulldogs...the ball goes right through tyler schwebach's legs...and pattonsburg recovers...===willhite back to throw...looks to his right... but instead tosses it over the middle to dakota eaton... eaton...shoves off the defender en route to the end zone...panthers up 14-0...=== stanberry facing fourth down... austin schwebach...looking to throw...escapes the panther pass rush...he'll tuck and run off to the left side...and find the end zone for six points...===panthers looking to strike back...willhite...to patrick cowley...weaving his way across the field...evading the stanberry defense...and scores another touchdown for pattonsburg...this one hits a weather delay..but panthers come out on top 58-6... let's
