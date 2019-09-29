Speech to Text for Riverside tops Maur Hill Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

start of the second half... ravens in scoring territory... jack caudle hands it off to andrew shcwinn and he powers it into the endzone maur hill increases the lead 27-14== the cyclones ball now... kobe davis hands it off to beau horn but he looks to pass and finds bradley libel for a 30 yard touchdown== the ravens look to answer... caudle drops back to pass... looking for grant kocour... but connor hayes picks it off and takes it 20 yards== in the fourth quarter cyclones in scoring position davis rolls out to the left looking to the endzone but abe siebenmorgan intercepts it for a touchback== 14 seconds left in the game davis takes the snap scrambles out to the left and finds connor hayes in the endzone== riverside would beat maur hill in a nail biter 28-27 (sot )