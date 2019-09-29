Clear

Anderson Auto Group Play of the Night

Anderson Auto Group Play of the Night

Posted: Sep 29, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:26 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Anderson Auto Group Play of the Night

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2 p-m. and you guys watched the plays last week...voted on this week, and tonight we have your winner for anderson ford's play of the week... this week's play of the week honor goes to savannah's chase spoonemore.. he rushed for more than 300 yards last week against lafayette... and one of the biggest runs was right here.. on a touchdown run... congrats chase and thank you all for voting for play of the week.. voting for next week's nominees will being
Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
We will catch a break from the active weather on Monday before more storm chances return to the forecast Tuesday through much of the upcoming work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events