Speech to Text for Sunday top story

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a victim of a doniphan county fight -- that's under scrutiny by the kansas bureau of investigation, has died... good sunday evening and thanks for joining us, i'm ron johnson.and i'm brooke anderson. m-s-c news in atchison reports a 42-year-old man is dead, according to the victim's family members... they say officials have not released his name, but family has identified him as jason pantle of cummings. pantle's obituary says he died yesterday... a press release by the k-b-i prior to his death states pantle was in a kansas city area hospital in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries... on wednesday, 3 arrests were made in connection to the fight...that happened one week ago today. it was during an overnight party on a property in southern doniphan county. in custody are 44-year-old scott vandeloo, 22-year-old brian spillman, jr., and 30-year-old matthew cole scherer. all three atchsion residents were arrested on charges of aggravated battery. m-s-c reports vandeloo remains in platte county jail, while spillman and scherer are held in leavenworth