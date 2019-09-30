Speech to Text for WET WEATHER DIDN'T STOP ANNUAL FLY-IN IN MARYVILLE

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

moderate injuries. it wasn't the best weather this weekend to take flight here in northwest missouri, but still people got together in nodaway county for an annual fly-in. i made the trip up to maryville today to check it out. <<ron johnson reportingthe weekends wet weather may have scared off most of the planes people in maryville were expecting to show up the weather's not cooperating with us today. but that didn't dampen spirits at an annual fly-in at the northwest missouri regional airport. the event went on despite the gray skies it provided a free lunch for the few pilots who braved the rain we've had a few planes so what more can you ask for?the people who put together the fly-in said piloting is in their bloodmy father was a vietnam pilot in two tours in vietnam so i've kinda lived around flight all my life. my father was a pilot back in the late '40s, he taught radio in the military. but for those not as familiar with a cockpit, they say mastering the skill of flying is a lot like taking on something else we're all a little more used to.its a lot like learning to drive a car once you get in a car and learn how it works, its very easy to do it. and they say its something they want to make sure is passed down to a new generation. we have young eagles that we fly and they do that for free kids age 8 to 17 and we try and take them on their first flight give them a chance behind the wheel to actually experience about a 20-minute flight we do that all in an effort to promote flying with the youth because they are our future.to give kids the chance to enjoy the wonder of flight, just like they did. the kids just love it, a lot of the grown-up kids love it too.>> organizers say in more favorable weather conditions they usually see about thirty planes come throught that airport during the fly-in. there was also a bike show and flight simulator to check out as well.