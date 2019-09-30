Speech to Text for Community takes aim at homelessness at Sporting Clay Shoot

this next story earlier this year... a crisis shelter for homeless women is coming to st. joseph, but now sisters of solace is holding a fundraiser in hopes the shelter will stick around. and the community is giving them full support taking aim at the issue of homelessness while making sure this new shelter has its fair shot. earlier today i got to check out sot: gunshot it was time for some target practice at camp geiger saturday,we couldn't ask for something better in regard to an event to raise money forand it was all for a good cause its a good way to get out on a beautiful fall day and again help the community. the camp hosted a sporting clay shoot on its range this weekend with proceeds going to benefit sisters of solace. a soon to be shelter for homeless women in our area. earlier this year we took you inside the former nuns home where the shelter plans to run. now we're showing you one of the ways the shelter plans to keep its doors open.we wanted to give the area another way to support something that we're doing that's a little fun and different. those who put together the fundraiser said the idea ws a little out of the box, but still many were willing to try. never held even a gun in my hand so let's see how it goes. with each shooter, supporters of the shelter say it pushes them closer to their financial target. we're about $30,000 from where we'd like to be. as shooters aim for their targets, shelter staff and community members aim to shatter the epidemic of homelessness. st. joe, we're a very generous town, staff at sisters of solace say they plan to open the shelter sometime between thanksgiving and christmas.