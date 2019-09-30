Home
Another warm day on Tuesday
Another warm day on Tuesday
Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:34 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
87°
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
90°
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
87°
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
85°
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
90°
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
More Weather
After this weekend's heavy rainfall in parts of the area, the threat for more heavy rain exists this week which could lead to additional flood concerns region-wide.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
