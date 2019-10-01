Clear

Flash Flood Watch for the area

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 9:04 PM
Updated: Oct 1, 2019 9:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
**A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Doniphan, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Daviess, DeKalb, and Atchison (Kan.) counties from Tuesday afternoon through 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.
