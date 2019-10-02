Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rain continues Wednesday

Rain continues Wednesday

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 4:25 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 4:25 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Overnight rain will continue into the morning hours on Wednesday and could be heavy at times. Will likely see a break from the widespread rain during the day before more rain and storms move in this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events