Speech to Text for New Criminal Investigator

police sergeant richard wall has always wanted to serve and protect his community..."i've wanted to do it ever since i was a kid."he joined the police force...first in savannah, then in st. joe before retiring after 25 years...then he obtained a degree in nursing.and now, he's combining those skills in his new position as criminal investigator for the prosecuting attorney's office..."richard has already, already shown that he's going to be a great benefit to our office in the first two days he's been here."prosecuting attorney ron holliday began collaborating with police chief chris connally about the position in january...stating having a criminal investigator at the courthouse...will benefit both departments..."we would call detectives to ask them to help us, and they've always been very good at doing that but every time we do that we take them away from their duties, we take them away from what they had planned to do that day to come help us prepare for trial."and adds the last minute trial preparations, which include... "follow-up invvestigations that need to be done, additional statements, we need witnesses located, we need subpoenas served."just to name a few...will now be handled by the criminal investigator... "it kind of acts almost like a force multiplier um so that our investigators can stick with the investigations they're working on, and then kind of a team environment creating that communication between the prosecutor's office and our office." holliday says wall's nursing background will also come in handy when reviewing medical records..."often times it's difficult to read those becuase nurses, doctors they abbreviate things, they talk in medical terms."after starting his new position monday, wall says he's looking forward to this next chapter... "i think once you get this line of work in your blood and you love it, it's - you can't ever get it out of there." brooke anderson, kq2 news. >> this role is funded equally by the city of st. joseph and buchanan county...each paying about 25- thousand. over