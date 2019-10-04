Clear

Finally A Happy Ending to a Flooding Story

Finally A Happy Ending to a Flooding Story

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 9:11 AM
Posted By: Andy House

Speech to Text for Finally A Happy Ending to a Flooding Story

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

throughout our spring, summer and early fall of flooding in northwest missouri and northeast kansas, we've heard of so much loss by so many people. but finally a good story. it's about a rosendale family and their kitten rescue. at last reading the 102 river at rosendale was at 15.2 feet, below flood stage
Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Once again, it's a cool start for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures in the 40s and as we go throughout the day expect another cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are tracking the chance for some rain beginning this afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Right now, it appears we could just see a stray shower or two on Friday with better rain chances Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events