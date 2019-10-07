Clear
Another nice day for Tuesday

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 4:24 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 4:24 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 71°
Another clear night is ahead for us with overnight lows in the 40s by Tuesday morning. But the very nice & sunny weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with highs into the lower 70s.
