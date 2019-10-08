Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
central loses to liberty
central loses to liberty
Posted: Oct 8, 2019 12:46 AM
Updated: Oct 8, 2019 12:46 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna
Saint Joseph
Clear
48°
Hi: 73° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Maryville
Clear
43°
Hi: 73° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
48°
Hi: 71° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
51°
Hi: 74° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 51°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
54°
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
More Weather
Another clear night is ahead for us with overnight lows in the 40s by Tuesday morning. But the very nice & sunny weather is likely to repeat on Tuesday with highs into the lower 70s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Man charged with threatening to 'shoot everyone' and bomb Altec
Driver in deadly crash allegedly under the influence of alcohol, charged with involuntary manslaughter
Man pleads not guilty to vehicle tampering charge in case of missing Wisconsin brothers
Christmas movie shot in St. Joseph to begin airing on Showtime in November
Semi hauling windmill tower overturns on Highway 71
Alex Trebek says his pancreatic cancer may mean the end of his time at 'Jeopardy!'
Doniphan County law enforcement investigating drop box break-ins
City Council takes up indoor vaping ban
Several area public safety officers honored by governor
One suspect arrested in deadly Kansas City bar shooting
Community Events