Big cool down today

Posted: Oct 10, 2019 4:35 AM
Updated: Oct 10, 2019 4:35 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
The coolest air of the season is on the way later this evening as a very strong cold front pushes through the region. This will bring chances for rain throughout the day on Thursday and some gusty winds.
