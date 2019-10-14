Clear

Dog Ordinances

Dog Ordinances

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 6:56 PM
Updated: Oct 14, 2019 6:56 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson
Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 62°
After a pretty nice Monday, a weak cold front will slide through the overnight hours and bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories