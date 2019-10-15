Clear

Cooler air arrives today

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 4:23 AM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 4:23 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 50°
We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.
