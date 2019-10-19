Clear

A rainy start but some sunshine is on the way for Saturday

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 10:15 AM
Updated: Oct 19, 2019 10:15 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 59°
For Saturday, a few lingering showers could remain during the morning but we will dry out by afternoon. We could see some sunshine during the second half of the day. Highs are going to be in the 60s.
