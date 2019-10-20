Clear

Sunny skies then storms and rain move in for Sunday

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
We'll continue to see warm temperatures and some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday evening bringing in rain & storm chances.
