Clear

Magical Mayhem at East Hills Mall

Magicians came to the mall Saturday to show off their best skills to captive audiences.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 11:02 AM
Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:02 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson
Saint Joseph
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Fairfax
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
After showers and thunderstorms moved through the area Sunday night, our weather does quiet down with little chances for rain in the next seven days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories