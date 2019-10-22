Clear

Play of the Week 2 10-22

Posted: Oct 22, 2019 1:23 PM
Updated: Oct 22, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 56°
After a mostly cloudy day on Monday, sunshine is back in the forecast today with winds dying down this afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories