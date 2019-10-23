Clear
BREAKING NEWS Murder charges filed against Garland Nelson in case of missing Wisconsin brothers Full Story

A colder Thursday forecast

A colder Thursday forecast

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 2:50 PM
Updated: Oct 23, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 62°
A cold front is expected to move through late Wednesday and this will bring a slight shower chance on Thursday and temperatures struggling to get into the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories