Clear

First taste of real winter weather coming this work week

First taste of real winter weather coming this work week

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 10:21 PM
Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:21 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
A cold front pushed through Sunday afternoon that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday. Hoping you got outside and enjoyed the weekend if you can because big changes are moving in for the upcoming work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories