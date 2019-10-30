Home
Morning Update: Snow expected this morning
Posted: Oct 30, 2019 7:28 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Snow, possibly mixed with rain, is expected to develop this morning and early afternoon. The snow is expected to be light to moderate and stick around into the afternoon. By evening, it will become more scattered and eventually move out by tonight.
