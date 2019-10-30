Clear

Morning Update: Snow expected this morning

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 7:28 AM
Updated: Oct 30, 2019 7:28 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Snow, possibly mixed with rain, is expected to develop this morning and early afternoon. The snow is expected to be light to moderate and stick around into the afternoon. By evening, it will become more scattered and eventually move out by tonight.
