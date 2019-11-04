Home
The sunshine returns on Tuesday
The sunshine returns on Tuesday
Posted: Nov 4, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 2:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Tuesday and Wednesday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. We then cool down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s before warming back up by next weekend. Precipitation chances this upcoming week are very low.
