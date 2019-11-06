Clear

North Andrew named Team of the Week

North Andrew named Team of the Week

Posted: Nov 6, 2019 12:33 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
It'll be much cooler beyond Wednesday with highs only in the 30s for Thursday and 40s on Friday. Another brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Not expecting any rain or snow chances throughout this time.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories