Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Trick-or-Treat-Street
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Live at Five
Download Our App
Ag News
Recipes
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Pollen Count
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Play of the Week
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to Veterans
Trick-or-Treat-Street
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
PAY IT FORWARD ALEXIS WEIDMAIER
Posted: Nov 6, 2019 3:02 PM
Updated: Nov 6, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Andy House
Saint Joseph
Overcast
36°
Hi: 64° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
30°
Hi: 54° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
36°
Hi: 59° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
36°
Hi: 65° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 24°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
33°
Hi: 45° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
It'll be much cooler beyond Wednesday with highs only in the 30s for Thursday and 40s on Friday. Another brief warm-up is expected Saturday with temperatures in the upper 50s. Not expecting any rain or snow chances throughout this time.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Community Events
Most Popular Stories
Man charged after armed robbery of St. Joseph gas station
Juvenile sentenced for part in 14-year-old Cameron Satterley's death
$2 million settlement in case of 2 Bethany women killed in 2016 crash
Authorities continue searching for missing 12-year-old St. Joseph girl
Co-worker pays it forward to mother donating kidney to young son
Doniphan County passes countywide retailers' sales tax
New bill aims to stop homeless individuals from camping, residing on public property
Buchanan County residents renew Capital Improvement Tax
Council reviewing another sewer fee waiver
SJPD: Missing 12-year-old girl found, returned home