Clear

Warming trend begins

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 3:42 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 3:42 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 18°
Cameron
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 11°
Fairfax
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 11°
A warming trend is expected to begin today after a cold day on Thursday. It is a very chilly start to the day, however, with temperatures in the teens and 20s but by afternoon, temps will climb into the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.
