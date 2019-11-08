Clear

Egg Lady Easy Vegetable Fried Quinoa (11-7-19)

Egg Lady Easy Vegetable Fried Quinoa (11-7-19)

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 10:36 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 10:36 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram
Saint Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
A warming trend is expected to begin today after a cold day on Thursday. It is a very chilly start to the day, however, with temperatures in the teens and 20s but by afternoon, temps will climb into the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories